Gandhi Hospital Rape Case: Three Arrested

On Tuesday, the Chilkalguda police arrested four people, including a lab technician, in connection with the alleged gang rape of two sisters at Gandhi Hospital.

According to a source, three other people who are suspected of being involved are also being questioned.

On the other hand, the police teams continued their efforts on Tuesday to locate one of the victims who had gone missing. A police squad went to the hospital to get further information. Inspector G Naresh of Chilkalguda said the crime was being investigated from all angles.

Senior officials stated that it was unclear what transpired until the girl revealed more facts and her sister, another victim in the case, was discovered. Meanwhile, activists from women's rights organisations and the BJP Mahila Morcha protested at the premises of Chilkalguda police station. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Chairperson of the State Women Commission, who inquired about the specifics of the case from hospital authorities and police, assured the two sisters of every assistance.

The complainant claimed that the lab technician drugged and raped her and her sister while they were confined in a room. Her sister's whereabouts are unknown, despite the fact that she was able to escape and approach the police. On August 5, the complainant (38) and her sister (40) came to the hospital for the treatment of her brother-in-law (45). And he was discharged on August 13th, where the two women had gone missing.