Gandhi Hospital Case: Search On For Missing Woman

HYDERABAD: Even as the Hyderabad Police are probing into the case of alleged rape of a woman and her sister of a patient at the Gandhi hospital here, on Wednesday, search operations continue for the missing woman who had come as an attendant for a husband in the State-run hospital.

Police are questioning few suspects in connection with the incident after the Chilkalguda police arrested four people, including a lab technician, working at Gandhi Hospital. According to a source, three other people who are suspected of being involved are also being questioned.

The woman (38) in her complaint to the police on Monday, said she, along with her sister, came to the hospital on August 5 for treatment of some ailment of her brother-in-law and got him admitted there. She stated that an employee of the hospital, who claimed to be an outsourced worker, raped her in the healthcare facility after she was drugged there. Police officials are conducting a detailed investigation from all angles and CCTV footage was being examined.

Police said the patient's son had got him discharged from the hospital after being told by his father that his mother and her sister had gone missing on August 13. On Sunday, the patient's son found his mother at the hospital where she said she was raped while her sister had gone missing, the police added.

In addition to the police in the North Zone, several teams are searching the entire hospital for the other victim who went missing at Gandhi Hospital. They are searching all the 379 rooms in the 10-storied Gandhi Hospital including the drainages and bushes in the hospital compound. The police showing the photograph of the missing woman as per the orders of the City Commissioner and showing it to everyone as part of the investigation. The fact that CCTV cameras are not working in some places has become a problem for the police. However, the police are actively searching for any clues with the existing camera footage.

Another fact is that due to the lack of consistency in what the victim was saying, the authorities suspected that all this was done under the influence of toddy. Apart from this, the investigation was also hampered due to the woman not having a cellphone.