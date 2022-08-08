Gadwal police on Sunday arrested six people for allegedly running a prostitution racket in a house in the town.

According to the Gadwal police station, CI Hariprasad Reddy and Task Force SI Sekhar Reddy said they received a tip-off about the prostitution ring which was being run by Yonnabatthini Ramadevi (Ongole) and Sambasiva Rao (Vijayawada) from Andhra Pradesh.

They had taken a house for rent in the suburbs of Gadwal town for some time. They reportedly brought girls from Bengaluru and Ongole and conducted prostitution. After receiving information on Sunday, they conducted raids on the house located at Beerolu road (Tayamma Temple). Along with the organizers, two youth from Chenugonipalli, M.D. Fayaz and M.D. Sohel along with two others was also detained. Cell phones and cash were confiscated from the house and they were taken to the police station. Locals said that another person had escaped during the raid.

