Gaddiannaram Corporator Behind Youth Kidnap In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gaddiannaram Corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy was said to be the mastermind behind the kidnap of a youth from P And T colony in the Saroornagar police limits here on Thursday night.

As per reports Lanka Subrahmanyam (24) was kidnapped by three people who had come in a car on Thursday night. The boy’s father Lanka Lakshminarayana filed a complaint with the Saroornagar Police. Based on his complaint police started an investigation and checked CCTV visuals in the area from where he was kidnapped. The kidnap was recorded on the CCTV cameras in the area.

Meanwhile, police received information that the kidnapped boy was traced near Chinthapalli in Nalgonda district of Telangana SOT police rushed to the place located in Subrahmanyam and took into custody the three men who kidnapped the boy. Based on the interrogation of the three men, it was learnt that Gaddiannaram BJP Corporator Maheshwar Reddy was behind the crime and that he had pre-planned the kidnap and made arrangements for money and a car to have the boy abducted.

He is likely to be arrested and produced before the court and sent to remand. It is said that three unidentified men had asked about Subrahmanyam’s father and when he said that he was sleeping, they asked the boy to come to the Centre. The boy’s friends Dinesh and Sravan were also with him when the three men whisked him away in a car which was caught on CCTV footage.

Police are yet to reveal the motive behind the kidnap of the youth.

