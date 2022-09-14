HYDERABAD: In a revenge killing, a pregnant woman was brutally murdered in Gachibowli area in the city limits by a relative. The incident came to light much later and the accused was taken into custody by the police.

As per CI Gone Suresh’s version, the victim Sravanthi (32) was married to Vasusetti Venkata Ramakrishna a software engineer. The couple has a daughter and the victim was 8- months pregnant with their second child and were staying in an apartment in Kondapur in Hyderabad.

Venkata Ramakrishna has got his cousin sister Lakshmi Prasanna ( also a software engineer) married to one Kavuru Sriramakrishna who hailed from West Godavari district. The couple was having marital disputes and the man who was suspicious about her behavior was reportedly harassing Lakshmi Prasanna. Venkata Ramakrishna called the elders at Perupalem from where Sri Ramakrishna hailed and held a meeting with them and tried counseling him and asked him to mend his ways.

Sri Ramakrishna bore a grudge over Venkata Ramakrishna and to add to his resentment, his wife Lakshmi Prasanna left him and was staying separately in Chandanagar. She also filed a harassment case against him in the Chandanagar Police Station and the cops issued a notice to Sriramakrishna after filing a case. Upset over this Sri Ramakrishna planned to eliminate him and he went and purchased a sickle at Erragadda on the 6th of September.

On the same day, he went to Venkataramakrishna’s residence in Kondapur and knocked on the door. Sravanthi opened the door. Her husband was not at home at that time. Looking at his behavior Sravanthi suspected something was amiss and tried to shout and reach out to the neighbours and came out. Sri Ramakrishna attacked her from behind with a sickle and she collapsed on the floor. Her neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, buts she succumbed during the night itself while undergoing treatment. Based on the neighbours’ statements, police arrested Sriramakrishna and took him into custody, and are investigating the matter.

