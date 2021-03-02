Gachibowli: Mother Booked For Letting Son Drive Without License

Hyderabad: Nowadays teenagers are fond of driving bikes. Even though there is a rule for driving vehicles youth do not want to follow the rule. They need to have a valid driving license to drive a vehicle. But how many are really fooling this important rule? These people land up in trouble facing accidents. Many do not wear helmets also, they really have fatal accidents.

The Gachibowli police have registered a case against the mother of G.Yogesh Sagar (19), who was killed in an accident last month, for allowing her son to drive without a valid driving license.

Sagar died after a concrete mixer truck hit his scooter. The police also booked a case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the truck driver D.Bhumaiah and its owner Kamalakar Reddy apart from booking Sagar’s mother G.Geetha Rani as well.

Police said Bhumaiah had driven the heavy vehicle rashly and during the prohibited timing, leading to the mishap. He was arrested.

It was late on February 23 that Sagar was crushed to death by the truck driven by Bhumaiah at Masjidbanda in Gachibowli.