Fun Badminton Game Turns Tragic In Nellore, Opponents Killed During Match

Andhra Pradesh: Some young men from the same area were playing badminton at 10 pm on Thursday at the Kollamita Center in Sullurupeta, Nellore District. There was a small dispute between the players during the match.

They were all friends from the same area. And they were playing the badminton game for fun. Meanwhile, the four young men, who were playing had an altercation and they suddenly left their rackets and attacked each other with knives, it is not confirmed yet whether the clash was over points or an old altercation was rehashed.

Four young men indiscriminately attacked each other. One of them was in critical condition and another was pronounced dead at the scene. Going into details, some young men from the same area were playing badminton at 10 pm on Thursday at the Kollamita Center in Sullurupeta, Nellore District. A small disagreement erupted while they were playing shuttle. As the conversation escalated, Pawan and Sai got into a fight with Anil Kumar and Manikanta.

The four swore at each other and got into a physical fight. In the process, Pawan and Sai swayed angrily and brought knives from a nearby house to attack the others. Anil Kumar was indiscriminately stabbed. He died on the spot. Manikanta who tried to stop Pawan and Sai from attacking Anil also suffered severe injuries and is said to be in critical condition.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured youth to the hospital. Pawan, Sai, and four other youths were arrested in connection with the attack.

Police have registered a case of murder against Pawan and Sai. The Police are also gathering all the reasons and information that led to the clash and the statement are being recorded by asking eyewitnesses about what actually happened. As per the statements of the witnesses, everyone was from the same area; they wanted to have fun by playing shuttle. However, the incident took place and shocked everyone.

The incident in Sullurupeta caused quite a stir at once among the locals. The family members of Anil, who was killed in the attack, are inconsolable. They are demanding that the perpetrators of the attack be severely punished.