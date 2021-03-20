Fraudster Promises Job, Marriage To Hyderabad Widow, Fleeces 3 Lakhs

Rachakonda cyber crime police have arrested a cybercriminal who allegedly robbed a widow of up to Rs 3 lakhs. He cheated her in the name of running an organization for housekeeping in gated communities of Bengaluru.

According to the police, Rajvansh from Bangalore started a real estate business after completing his Management Studies. He then started mining as well as a teacup manufacturing industry. He suffered huge losses in business and later decided to earn easy money.

He shared his details on an online dating site with an intention to deceive gullible people to make some quick buck.

A widow came across Rajvansh's profile and she got close to Rajavan. He made her believe that he was running a housekeeping company in Bangalore and said that he would give her dealership, directorship and would also give her son a job in the company. He also asserted that he would marry her as he was also a divorcee.

She trusted his words. Later, he said that he needed money for business expansion, believing all this to be true, the victim transferred Rs 3 lakh to the bank account sent by Rajvansh. After receiving money, he stopped messaging and calling her. She tried numerous times to contact Rajvan's number but she couldn't reach him.

She realised that she had been deceived by Rajvansh. She complained the Rachakonda cyber crime police. The police arrested Rajvansh in Bangalore and produced him in court there. Later, he was brought to Hyderabad on transit warrant and shifted to Cherlapally jail.