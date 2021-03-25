Four Members Of Debt-Ridden Family Commit Suicide In Mancherial

MANCHERIAL: In a tragic incident four members of the same family committed suicide at Malakapalli village in Kasipeta mandal in Mancherial district on Thursday morning, reportedly due to financial problems.

As per reports the family committed suicide by hanging and had resorted to this extreme step as they were unable to clear debts.

The deceased have been identified as Janjirala Ramesh (40), Padma (35), son Akshay Kumar (17) and daughter Soumya (19).

Upon receiving information, Kasipet police rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies to the mortuary at the local government hospital and conducted an enquiry over the incident.

Further details are awaited...