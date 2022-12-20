Four Labourers Killed in a Ghastly Road Accident in Nellore

Nellore: At least four persons were killed in a horrific road accident in Nellore on Tuesday. The mishap occurred near Mocherla village of Gudluru mandal when a lorry crashed into the labourers who were working on the National Highway.

Three labourers died on the spot and two others sustained injuries and they were shifted to a nearby hospital. One of the injured persons succumbed to injuries while the other injured person has been shifted to the district hospital for better treatment.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao whose convoy was passing through the road stopped at the accident site. The YSRCP leader made an effort to shift the injured persons to the hospital at the earliest and asked the medical team to give them better treatment. Masthan Rao told media persons that the site is an accident-prone zone and he would request the Central government to build a flyover here.

