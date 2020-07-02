GUNTUR: In a ghastly road accident, four persons were killed when a car they were travelling in was hit from behind by a container lorry at Timmapuram village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night, July 1.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Atthuluri Balaram(25), Feroz Ahmmed (35), Vinjamuri Hariskrishna and Medasani Venkata Sri Chandu (25). The victims were travelling to Vijayawada when they were struck by the tragedy.

The container lorry rammed into their car from behind on NH16 at Timmapuram village under the Yadlpadu Mandal of Guntur district. While two of the victims died on the spot the other two succumbed to injuries at the Guntur GGH hospital where they were admitted for emergency treatment.

After being informed, police rushed to the spot and registered a case. Investigation is on.

Vehicular traffic on the busy NH16 came to a halt for several hours as a result of the ghastly mishap. It resumed after police cleared the highway by removing the severely mangled car and the container lorry from the accident site.

After preliminary investigation, police suspect that rash driving by the lorry driver has caused the accident resulting in the deaths of the four pesons.