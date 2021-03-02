Four From Delhi Killed in Anantapur Road Mishap Near KIA Factory

In a road accident, four persons travelling from Bengaluru towards Hyderabad died on the spot opposite the KIA Motors Limited factory near Penukonda in Anantapur district. The car in which they were travelling hit a lorry from behind at a speed-breaker on National Highway 44, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The car reportedly hit the lorry at a great speed and the Hyundai Santro car got mangled and the passengers were trapped inside, said the Penukonda Circle Inspector of Police, Sree Hari. Immediately after receiving the information, the police arrived at 2.15 a.m. and shifted the bodies to Penukonda government hospital.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Mittal, 35, Mohammed Alam, 30, two women- Kanchal Singh and Rekha in their late twenties. All are preliminarily believed to be hailing from Delhi and were travelling from Yashwantpur in Bengaluru. The relatives of the victims are being informed of the accident, CI Sree Hari said.

