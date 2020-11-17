Former AP Ranji Cricketer Arrested For Impersonating KTR's PA

An Ex Ranji Trophy cricketer from Andhra Pradesh was arrested by the Northern Zone Task Force on Monday for promoting himself as Personal assistant (PA) of Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and tried to extort money from the management of a Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Company.

Badumuru Nagaraju, a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, was earlier arrested in seven cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On November 7, he made a phone call to the management of the Hyderabad-based Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Company by posing as a personal assistant (PA) of Rama Rao, police said. He told them that the Pollution Control board was going to issue a closure notice to their factory and said he can help them resolve the problem and demanded Rs 15 lakh, police said.

The police laid a trap and caught the accused in Jubilee Hills and seized a mobile phone, on Monday.