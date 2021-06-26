Forced IUD, Lithium Intake, Conservatorship, More Shocking Revelations from Britney Spears' Court Hearing

Popstar of early 2000, Britney Spears enjoyed her share of fame and love from the fans. But never knew, it came at a heavy cost. The singer-actor made some really controversial revelations during her open court session in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She shared that she was overworked, put on harmful medication and not even allowed to marry and have children.

For many years now, Spears has been under conservatorship. All the decisions are taken by her father. He has complete control over her wealth and civil liberties. All these years, that she has spent working hard, her father takes advantage of the profits earned.

It all started in 2008 when the singer suffered a mental health breakdown. The court decided on conservatorship for her. Jamie Spears, Britney’s father became the state-approved conservator. She spoke about everything that she has been put through for all these years and requests the court to end it all. “I just want my life back,” she said.

Forced to do 2018 LA Tour

The 39-year old singer shared that her father was taking all her decisions. He forced her to do the 2018 LA tour. Britney spoke for 20 minutes where she added that her sufferings have been going on for the past 13 years. She said that her father would go to jail for all this. Anyone involved in her conservatorship, people who controlled her life all these years, have to be punished. The ‘Toxic’ singer shared that even her management played a huge part in this.

Britney had to do the 2018 LA tour as her manager threatened to sue her if she didn’t. “He (manager) handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary, and with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So out of fear, I did that tour,” she added.

She was overworked and scared but couldn’t say anything due to the conservatorship. As there was no other option, she decided to do the tour.

Lithium intake and IUD implant

It was not just career or professional decisions that were taken by her father and manager. They even controlled her personal life. After adjusting to and taking the same medicines for the past 5 years, Britney suddenly had a change in her prescription. Don’t know what happened with the doctor but they started saying that she has not been taking the medication properly and that is why they need to put her on lithium.

Even the therapist said that they received a lot of complaints. “My therapist sat me down in a room and said he had a million phone calls about how I was not cooperating in rehearsals,” she added. In few days, I was put on lithium. The medication was too heavy for her compared to the earlier dose.

She was not allowed to marry or have kids. She wished to start a family with her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari, but never got a chance to do so. I wanted to get married and have a baby, but I was told not to. They didn’t allow me. I couldn’t get pregnant as they implanted IUD inside me. I want to get this birth control device removed from inside me, but as my conservator, my dad denied it, she stated.

Free Britney Spears

Fans started a #FreeBritney campaign to urge the court officials to put her off conservatorship. She is an individual capable of taking her own decisions. The fans even protested in front of the court to put pressure on the officials.

I just want to lead a normal life. I want my life back and deserve to have the same rights as anybody else, All I wish for is my conservatorship to come to an end. The persons responsible for all this should be punished. That includes her father, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, brother Bryan Spears, and mother Lynne Spears and her manager.