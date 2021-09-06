Food Franchise Fraud: Delhi Police Arrest Four For Duping People

Four Cyber fraudsters were arrested by the Delhi police for involving in over a hundred cyber-fraud incidents in more than six states. It is alleged that the group cheated innocent people of over Rs one crore by saying to offer dealership of iconic food brands to aspiring businesspersons.

The police said that they created several websites to show themselves as authentic and a well organized system. “The whole drama came into light after a business aspirant, Rishika Garg lost more than Rs 70 lakh in the pretext of offering dealerships of food brands immediately.” the police added.

After Rishika filed a complaint against the fraudsters, police started the probe. During the investigation, it was found that the fraudsters were using multiple bank accounts and a large number of bogus SIMs from different states. Police conducted investigations at various places across the country, including Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

Vikas, one of the accused said that he sought to change his locations between Bihar and Ludhiana with the help of his relatives Vinod and Santosh. After this, the Delhi Police have launched a special drive against cyber frauds since August 25.