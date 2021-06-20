Five People Arrested For Interstate Human Trafficking In Vanasthalipuram

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police arrested five people in the city limits who were involved in an interstate human trafficking racket case on Sunday. The police rescued a victim who hails from Mumbai. The arrested persons were identified as Naga Chandrasekhar alias Bablu, B Guraiah alias Ramu, Shilpi alias Mitha, Nampally Rameshwar, and G Ram Mohan.

Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat said that four of the persons arrested had formed into a gang and were running a prostitution ring at a lodge in Vanasthalipuram. The gang which was collecting huge amounts of money from the customers would only give a paltry sum to the victim, police said.

The CP said that the operation was supervised by the Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Rachakonda police led by S Chandrasekhar and the prostitution ring was busted based on a tip-off.

All the arrested will be produced in court on Monday and the victim was shifted to a rescue home. The police requested people to give any information pertaining to illegal activities on this number - 9490617111.