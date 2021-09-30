HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old junior artist allegedly committed suicide on Thursday in the Banjara Hills police station limits in the city.

As per reports, the woman named Kavali Anuradha(22) was found hanging at her house in Gnani Zail Singh Nager in Film Nagar.

The woman worked as a junior artist in Telugu films, and during her time in the industry, she met a man named Kiran about six years ago and both of them became friends and started living together. A few months ago, they decided to get married. Recently Kiran hid the fact that he was engaged to another young lady. Anuradha, who came to know about this went into depression over this.

The incident came to light after her sister Saroja filed a complaint. She said that her sister had suffered from severe mental anxiety and allegedly hanged herself at her house more than two days ago. As she did not come out of the house, her neighbours on Wednesday night informed the police. The cops broke open the doors of the house and shifted the dead body to the government hospital for post-mortem. Police registered a case against Kiran and are on the lookout for the man who is currently absconding.