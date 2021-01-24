Fight Over Fish Curry Leads To Murder Of Man In Srikakulam

Pathapatnam Police have cracked the case of a man who died under suspicious circumstances in Avalingi village, in Srikakulam district and arrested seven people on Saturday. As per reports the man was murdered over a petty fight related to fish curry.

According to Pathapatnam CI Ravi Prasad, Ganta Panduranga Rao who hailed from Kakinada had come three months ago for the construction of a drinking water tank near Buditi in Saravakota mandal and was staying in a rented house in Avalingi.

Panduranga recently went to his hometown for the Sankranti festival and while coming back brought his acquaintance, Palamuri Prasad (60) from Kattamuru village in East Godavari district along with him to Avalangi village on the 21st of this month.

On the night of the murder the accused, Prasad, along with two other locals made fish curry that night for dinner and consumed alcohol.

However, a dispute arose between Panduranga Rao and Prasad over the fish curry. In a fit of rage Panduranga who was inebriated hit Prasad's head with the wooden legs of a cot. Realising he was dead, the accused took the body in a garbage tricycle with the help of local friends and buried it near a lake embankment. However the news spread fast and the incident came to light when the villagers informed the police about the murder.

A case was registered and investigated as per complaint filed by the VRO Appa Rao.

Prasad's body was exhumed on Saturday in the presence of Tahsildar Rajamohan and Panchanama was conducted. The body was later shifted to the Government Hospital in Pathapatnam for post mortem.

According to the CI, a case has been registered against Panduranga Rao, a construction contractor from Kakinada, and five others from Avalingi village who helped the accused in ferrying and burying the body.