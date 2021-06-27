The fear of Coronavirus spreading among Maoists and the death of three senior members of the cadre has prompted a Maoist-couple to surrender before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Saturday.

Police said Surender, an area committee member of Manuguru LOS (local organisation squad) and his wife, a Dalam member of Manuguru LOS, had come forward and gave themselves up to the police

The recent death of central committee member (CCM) Haribhushan, Sarakka and some others due to COVID-19 have put the fear in the Maoists, said Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.

Surender (23) and his wife Sony were part of the banned CPI (Maoist) party for the past six years and were currently working as guards to Telangana State committee member - Azad, the police said.

Harbhushan's wife also succumbs to COVID

In another news, just days after the Maoist Telangana State Committee formally confirmed the death of its senior members Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan and Siddaboina Sarakka, Hanribhshan’s wife Bejjeri Sammakka alias Saradakka too succumbed to COVID-19, as per reports. Haribhushan died on June 21 and she is said to have died on June 24 and the last rites were conducted by the fellow party members. Sammakka was a native of Gangaram village in Mahabubabad district, and had joined the outlawed CPI Maoist party. However, the Maoists are yet to confirm the death of their party member.

Meanwhile, the family members of Haribhushan slammed the Maoists for not handing over his body to them. His younger brother Ashok and other family members, expressed suspicion over the party’s announcement of his death only after the police revealed it to the media. They expressed anger at the party for not handing over his body for conducting the last rites at least, they said.