Fearing Brother's Wrath, Vizianagaram Degree Student Fakes Kidnap Drama

VIZIANAGARAM: In an incident similar to the Ghatkesar incident, where a 19-year old B Pharm student faked being kidnapped and gang raped, a Vizianagaram degree student also tried to recreate the same narrative of only being kidnapped to escape from her brother's wrath.

As per a statement issued by Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police (SP) B Rajakumari on Wednesday, she said that the degree student who was rescued from the bushes pretended to be unconscious with her legs and arms tied with her chunni (stole). The incident, which took place near Gurla mandal police station limits in Vizianagaram district recently, was taken up seriously by the police.

The student who initially said she knew nothing and did not know how she got there; finally revealed the truth after the police interrogated her as to how she got there.

In her confession the girl said that on the 27th of February she went out with a male friend after taking permission by telling the Hostel management that she was going home.

At the same time, she got to know about her brother enquiring about her whereabouts in the hostel and to escape from the situation and out of fear of being caught for lying to the hostel management, she faked the kidnap drama.

She revealed that on that day she took a private travel bus and after crossing Gurla mandal, she got off the next stop, which was lonely. She went into the bushes there and tied herself with her chunni to make it look like someone had kidnapped her and left her in the bushes, in a bid to convince the police and family members.

Police said this was confirmed by the CCTV footage recovered from where she got down and that nobody had abducted or tied her up.

Meanwhile Vizianagaram police officials expressed their ire over a recent tweet by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for making irresponsible statements about the whole episode, involving the fake incident of the degree student.

They said that the police had responded immediately upon receiving the information about the student and the police carried out an investigation. However, Lokesh was trying sling mud at the police department and the State government using the social media platform without knowing the actual facts of the case and its progress, they said.