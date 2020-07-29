VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident of cruelty against a minor child, a father raped her 15-year-old daughter for over six months and impregnated her, said four town Police,on Tuesday. This incident came to light after the girl was diagnosed with a pregnancy of two and half months.

According to police, The accused wife died in 2016 and he is living in the New Railway Colony area in Visakhapatnam and working as an electrician. He is staying along with his parents and daughter.

When the girl had a stomach ache, she was rushed to King George Hospital in visakhapatnam. After testing her, the doctors said that the girl is a two and half month pregnant. As the girl is minor the relatives informed the police over the incident.

Police registered a case and inquired the girl over the incident. The four town police inquired the girl and found that her father was the reason for her pregnancy and took him into custody. Police registered cases against him under POSCO act (protection of children from the offences of sexual assault) and transferred the case to Disha police station.