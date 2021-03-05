Father Irked Over Daughter's Illegal Affair, Beheads Her, Carries Chopped Head To Police Station

In a very shocking incident, a man beheaded his daughter and went to the police station with the severed head in his hand. The incident took place in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Going into the details, the man beheaded his 17 year old daughter as he was irked over his daughter's alleged affair with a youth.

The man was identified as Sarvesh and he spotted his daughter in a compromising position with a youth. He decided to teach his daugther a lesson.

The SP said that 'Sarvesh, a vegetable vendor beheaded his daughter. He didn't like his daughter's behaviour with a youth whom he disliked. Sarvesh's wife has also testified this in her statement to police."

A video of man carrying head went viral on social media. In the video clip, he is heard saying that, "This is my daughter’s head. I chopped her head. I have done it with a sharp tool… Her body is lying in the room." Here is the video.