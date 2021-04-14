UP Family Records Daughter-in-Law's Suicide Instead of Saving Her Life, Video Viral

LUCKNOW: In a bid to prove that they were not responsible for a woman's suicide, her in-laws stood outside the window of the room and recorded the woman hanging herself to the roof. Not only did they record her death, but they also shared it on social media. This shocking incident took place in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the victim Komal (25) was married to Ashish in 2019 and was staying along with her in-laws in Datiana village. At the time of the wedding, Komal's parents gave him Rs 5 lakh cash and a bike as dowry.

For the past six months, Ashish's parents started harassing Komal physically and mentally, demanding extra dowry or that she leave the marital home. The husband also sided with his parents and troubled her.

Komal who could not bear their torture recently went to her maternal home. She recently returned after the village elders counselled her. However, after a few days, they again started harassing her.

On Sunday, depressed and unable to bear the in-laws' harassment, she went into her room and committed suicide. Instead of stopping her, the accused captured the whole incident of the victim committing suicide on their mobile phone. They did this to prove that they had nothing to do with their daughter-in-law's death.

The Police were informed about the incident after the video went viral. While the woman’s father-in-law and mother-in-law have been arrested, her husband is on the run.

