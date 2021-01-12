Fake Lucky Draw Racket Busted By Hyderabad Police

Police arrested five persons who are running a fake lucky draw scheme in the name of RJM Enterprises. The owners of the RJM Enterprises have been collecting huge amount in the name of prize and are cheating innocent people.

On the tip of information, Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team along with Reinbazar police apprehended five persons who are running fake lucky draw scheme in the name “ R.J.M ENTERPRISES ” Near Eidgah, Madannapet Road, Hyderabad and collecting huge amount in the name of prize (gift) and cheating innocent people for their wrongful gain.

Police seized Rs. 19,900, one register, 13 collection books, 50 lottery coins, 1 ID card and 5 cell phones. Accused along with seized property handed over to Reinbazar police for further action.