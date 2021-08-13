Fake Challan Racket: Nandyal Sub Registrar Officials Suspended

KURNOOL: After the issue of fake challans across 17 Sub-Registrar's offices coming to light across the State of Andhra Pradesh, it has brought the effectiveness of the registration process under the scanner. This has led to the Department of Stamps and Registration issuing directions to officials to take action against those responsible for this fraud. As per the latest news reports, the Nandyal sub-registrar and junior assistants in the district have been suspended by the district authorities.

From April to July 2021, around 54 fake invoices were detected where over Rs 7 lakh was siphoned off with the issuance of these fake invoices. The role of document writers in this fraud is also being investigated.

Last week irregularities including the circulation of fake challans of Rs 200 denominations in the registration offices in Kadapa town was discovered leading to the suspension of three sub-registrars and two clerks there. Police have started investigation and preliminary reports indicate the state treasury would have suffered a presumptive loss of up to Rs 1 crore through these online transactions. Without paying the registration fees, it was being uploaded in the CFMS portal as paid, and fake challans were created. The State government has come out with a system in which there is no role for documentation writers in the sub-registrar offices. Only sellers and buyers along with witnesses are supposed to be allowed. It was also found that touts and middlemen were manipulating the CFMS by entering fake numbers without transacting any money. In some places, they were also said to be using the sub registrars and other official's entry login id and passwords for this purpose. A departmental enquiry was being conducted into the CFMS irregularities, police started their investigation based on the complaint filed by the registration and stamp’s department which has led to the fake chalan racket being unearthed.

