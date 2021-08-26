Fake Challan Case: Main Accused Arrested From Mandavalli Sub Registrar Office

KRISHNA DISTRICT: Police have made progress in the case of fake challans case and arrested the main accused from the Mandavalli Sub-Registrar's office. Stamp vendor Ram Dheeraj was arrested on Thursday and Rs 1.02 crore cash was recovered from the accused.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal disclosed the details at a press conference held at the Kaikaloor police station. Registrar DIG Rabindranath and Gudivada DSP Satyanandam were also present in the meeting.

The SP said that victims need not worry about their money as steps were being initiated to recover cash from the accused. The SP said that the accused working in the Mandavalli sub-register office was involved in misappropriating funds to a tune of Rs 2.47 crore by registering 652 fake challans.

The SP appreciated the efforts of the DSP, Kaikaluru CIs, SIs, and other team members who played a pivotal role in arresting the accused and returning the revenue to the government. The SP stated that welfare schemes meant for the common man should not be misused by anyone and no one would be spared if they intend to commit such frauds and launder money. Siddharth Kaushal also stated that henceforth there would be a special watch on government offices, especially on the middlemen.

So far ten criminal cases were registered, six sub-registrars suspended and Rs 1.37 crore recovered in connection with the fake challan case. The total fraud was estimated to be to the tune of Rs 5.40 crore. Most of the cases were in Krishna and YSR Kadapa districts, with a large-scale fraud taking place in the Mandavalli sub-registrar office in Krishna District.

