Fact Check: Srikakulam Train Tragedy Video on Social Media is Old

Hyderabad: On April 11, five passengers were killed when a train collided with them in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

A video of a person falling on a train platform and hitting an advertisement standee, which resulted in his death, has gone viral on social media.

It is claimed by netizens to be footage from the railway accident in Srikakulam.

The video is accompanied by a Hindi narrative that describes the tragedy in Andhra Pradesh, which killed "seven innocent lives." It was shared using the hashtags # trainaccident and # andhraPradesh.

(Warning: The link to the video has been excluded due to the graphic nature of the visual.)

Fact Check:

Following a keyword search, we discovered a few websites that hosted the same video. The video, on the other hand, was uploaded in November of 2018. The video was shared with no explanation. The video is old and not current.

When passengers on the Guwahati Express spotted smoke coming from the train on April 11, they pushed the emergency chain. They exited the train and were waiting on the next track when the Konark Express arrived from the opposite direction and collided with them.

Although we were unable to independently verify the date and location of the incident in the viral video, it is evident that it is unrelated to the recent Srikakulam train accident.