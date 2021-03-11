Facebook Love Story Leads To Chittoor Woman's Tragic End

Puttur Rural (Chittoor District): A boy and a girl met on Facebook and in their very introduction, they fell in love that led to their marriage.

However, the girl's dreams were shattered in less than a year.

Sowjanya (27) hanged herself to death at her house. This incident took place in Puttur, Chittoor District on Wednesday. According to SI Ramanjaneyulu, Balachandra (30) a resident of Guntur became friends with Sowjanya through Facebook. The two fell in love and continued their courtship for two years. They married a year ago even though their parents opposed the marriage. They went against their parent's wishes and got married only to fight later.

The two together set up their home near a wedding hall.

Balachandra worked at Matra Pharmacy in Puttur. The two had been quarreling for some time now. And when the fight reached a point of no return, Sowjanya hanged herself at their home on Wednesday.

The information was conveyed to the parents of the deceased in Guntur. SI Ramanjaneyulu said they would collect full details and register a case after they reach Puttur. The body was taken to the local government hospital for autopsy.