Extreme Pain Caused By Injury Drives Female Forest Officer To Suicide in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Bhadradri Kothagudem: A young woman, who was working as a beat officer in the forest department, died by suicide on Friday. The incident has sent shockwaves in Bhadradri Kottagudem district.

Ashwini (24), daughter of a couple Kishan-Vijayalakshmi from Sarapaka, was working as a forest beat officer in Cherukuru, Wajedu Mandal. She was seriously injured in a recent road accident near Eturunagaram.

After being discharged from the hospital, she was resting at her residence in Sarapaka. However, the pain of the injuries became unbearable for her, and she would often feel restless because of that.

Unable to bear the pain caused by her injuries any longer, she decided to end her life. She went into the room on Friday and committed suicide. The victims' parents went inside after she did not come out of her room. And they found her dead. The victim was seen hanging from a ceiling fan.

The parents of the girl immediately informed the Burgampadu police. The police reached the spot and inspected the premises, and then shifted the body to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. SI Balakrishna registered a case and started an investigation as per the complaint of the deceased's father.