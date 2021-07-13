NELLORE: Police case cracked the case of a church pastor who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on July 7th near a wedding hall in Kovvuru in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Police stated that he was killed because he got to know about his wife’s extramarital affair. Nellore Rural DSP Y Harinath Reddy conducted a press conference on Monday and revealed the details of the case.

He said that a Pastor named Bandikala Ravindra was killed by his wife and paramour when he caught them in a compromising position. Getting into details, around fourteen years ago, Samatha of Kothur Dalitwada was married to Bandikala Ravindra of Peramanakonda village in Kaluvayi mandal in the district. They had two children and were living in Kothur Dalitwada. Ravindra was working as a pastor for a church in Alluru mandal while Samata was working as a volunteer at Shantinagar-2 in Kovvuru.

She developed extramarital relations with one Uparti Ramu. On the 6th of July, she called him over to her house. Ravindra however caught Samata and Ramu in the room and out of fear of being caught they killed him by smothering his face with a pillow and suffocating him. Ramu in the cover of darkness took Ravindra's body in his auto and dumped it on the national highway near the ACC Welfare Kalyana mandapam. He smashed his face with a boulder to make it look like someone killed him and left the place.

Police, who were called in after locals informed them of a body there. They examined the crime scene and registered a case under death under suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, Samata was informed about his death filed a complaint stating that her husband had injuries on his body. However, the postmortem report revealed something else where the doctors confirmed that Ravindra did not die of his injuries but due to suffocation. The police changed the case to that of murder and started an investigation again. The accused Samata and Ramu surrendered before Tahsildar Ch Subbaiah on Monday and were arrested and produced in court. The district SP had recommended the names of CI K Ramakrishna Reddy, SI Chintham Krishna Reddy, ASI Murthy, Constables, Chandra, Saifulla, Venu, Sai Sruthi, A Venkateswarlu and other police personnel for rewards as they had conducted a speedy investigation.

