Explosive Substances Seized From Falaknuma,Two Arrested

HYDERABAD: The South Zone police on Thursday seized a huge consignment of explosive substances from the Falaknuma area of the old city. In this connection, two persons have been arrested and the investigation is underway. On a tip-off, the police raided an illegal Gun powder manufacturing unit at Fatima Nagar Vattepally under Falaknuma police station limits and seized 10 quintals of an explosive substance.

In a joint operation, south zone police along with Karimnagar Police conducted raids at a coal factory in Fatima Nagar Vattepally and arrested Mohammed Zainulabideen and Hameed Khan for allegedly preparing gunpowder illegally.

According to the sources, Zain Ul Abideen was manufacturing the Gunpowder though his license for preparing explosives expired in 2018. Though his license was not renewed he was continuing to prepare the gunpowder by using sulphur, sodium, coal powder. Another accused Hameed Khan used to supply coal powder for preparing the explosives.

The explosive packets were supplied to Karim Nagar-based quarry owners who were using them for blasting purposes.

Falaknuma police have registered a case and further investigation is underway under the supervision of DCP SouthZone Gajarao Bhupal.