Former Exo member Kris Wu gets 13 years in jail for sexual assault on minor. In a major setback to the former K pop group Exo star, Kris Wu has been sent to serve prison life for 13 years by a Beijing court. China is expected to deport the former Exo member, Kris wu to Canada after he serves his time.

It all started way back in 2021, when a minor girl accused Kris Wu of sexually assaulting her. Post her claim, the trouble never ended for Wu.

The minor girl was a US citizen who spoke yup after Du Meizhu's claims of sexual assault. The court found Kris Wu guilty of the crime and has ordered him to serve time in prison after which he will be sent back to Canada.

As per the court, Kris Wu raped not one, but three women and also guilty of group licentiousness (assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity).