Ex TRS MLA’s Son, Trainee IAS officer Booked For Cheating And Rape

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against a trainee IAS officer at Kukatpally police station for allegedly cheating and raping a woman after promising to marry her on Thursday. As per reports, Mrugendar Lal Banoth is the son of Madanlal Banoth, former TRS MLA from Wyra, Khammam district.

The woman in a complaint filed with police alleged that the trainee officer, who is presently undergoing training at Madurai District Collectorate in Tamil Nadu, raped her on different occasions here since 2019, by blackmailing her and threatening to call off the marriage if she did not fulfill his sexual desires.

He was first selected for the IPS in 2019, got acquainted with the young woman from Kukatpally while training at the Police Academy in Shivarampally. He used to chat with her every day and made her believe that he was in love with her. On December 25th last year, he took the girl to his room and attempted to rape her in the name of love, but she resisted and left the place. The accused then told her that he would introduce her to his family members and asked her to come to the academy. There he again asked her to fulfill his desires and if she didn’t he blackmailed the young woman that he wouldn’t marry her. Since she had no other way, the victim agreed. After that, Mrugender, started evading her and when she repeatedly mentioned the topic of marriage he started giving various reasons and postponed it.

Mrugendar was selected for the IAS in August last year. He resigned from the IPS and joined the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Administrative Academy in Mussoorie. There, Mrigender developed a relationship with another girl who was his batchmate. When she questioned him, his father Madanlal Banoth intervened and tried to give her Rs 25 lakh in cash to silence her. He also threatened the woman in front of her family members that she would be killed if she refused. The young woman alleged that on July 31 this year, Mrugendar came to her house and forcibly destroyed her cell phone. She then approached the Kukatpally police seeking justice.

Following her complaint, a case was registered on September 27 under relevant sections of IPC against the trainee officer and also against his father for abetting the crime. However, the police are maintaining secrecy, when a Sakshi representative contacted the concerned police officers to know the details of the case. The police revealed that no such case has been registered.

