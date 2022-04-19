YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Police cracked the murder case of a former home guard E Ramakrishna Goud and Bhuvanagiri ACP Venkat Reddy stated that it was not an honour killing, but due to property issues. Speaking to the press on Monday while revealing facts of the case, ACP Venkat Reddy said that eleven people have been identified for their role in the crime.

The victim’s father-in-law P Venkatesh of Gauraipalli of Yadadri was marked as A1 along with Dornala Yadagiri of Siripuram village, Ramannapeta mandal who was working as a home guard in Bibinagar Police Station as A2. The others were identified as Danturi Ramulu, Dasireddy Gudem, Syed Lateef, Goli Divya, Mohammad Afsar Polasam Mahesh, Mohammad Siddique, Thotla Dhanalakshmi, Thotla Narender, and Thotla Bhanuprakash. On Monday, Latheef, Goli Divya, Mohammad Afsar, and Polasam Mahesh were arrested and sent to remand. The ACP said that the other seven were also detained and were being questioned. A toy pistol, two sickles, a hammer, Rs 1 lakh cash, a car, and two bikes were seized from the accused. Jammapuram Sarpanch Amrita Rao was made a witness to the case, he said.

As per Amrita Rao’s statement, he said that he had taken Ramakrishna from his residence in Bhuvanagiri town on the 15th of this month to show him some land. Bhargavi lodged a complaint with the police on May 16 after her husband, who had gone with Amrita Rao did not return. Amrita Rao was taken into custody and was questioned by the police where he spilled the beans about the murder of Ramakrishna.

He said that Latheef and his followers took Ramakrishna to an orchard at Ramaram in Gundala Mandal. There they tied him with a rope and beat him to death with a hammer and sickles, the ACP said. They packed the body in a gunny bag and also took Amrita Rao with them in the car and left him on the roadside warning him of dire consequences if he told anyone and left for Siddipet. The ACP said that Latheef, his wife Divya, Mahesh, and Afsar had confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Ruling out the honour killing angle, the ACP said that the deceased Ramakrishna had threatened to file a court case against Venkatesh for a share in the property as he had lost his job some time back and was in need of money. Upset over this Venkatesh decided to eliminate Ramakrishna and sought the help of Bibinagar Home guard Yadagiri, who introduced him to Latheef. He paid Rs 6 lakhs in advance out of the Rs 10 lakh amount promised for the killing. After killing him Latheef buried the body at Kondapaka mandal in Siddipet and fled from there. The body was retrieved by the police and sent to Gajwel Government Hospital for postmortem.

Doctors who performed the postmortem revealed that Ramakrishna had sustained a serious head injury and that he was also strangulated with a rope. His body also bore injuries on his forehead, back of his head, back, and also a severe wound on his organ. After the postmortem, the body was taken by his relatives to Lingarajupalli in Valigonda mandal where his last rites were performed.

Watch: Bhongir ACP Venkat Reddy Face To Face Over Ramakrishna Case

Also Read: Yadadri Honour Killing: Shocking Facts Come To Light In Home Guard Murder Case