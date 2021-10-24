Eluru: Sexual Harassment Case Filed Against Sub-Registrar

ELURU: Disha Police in the town have registered a case of sexual harassment against the Eluru Sub-Registrar in West Godavari District on Sunday, as per the complaint filed by an employee of the Registrar office.

As per the complaint, a woman working as an attender in the audit section of the registrar's office alleged that Jayaraju the Sub Registrar was sexually harassing her for a couple of days.

The woman employee said that she had complained to the district registrar about the harassment. They are said to have reprimanded him and the issue was settled. However, the harassment intensified further and the victim claimed that the registrar had threatened to kill her if she did not give in to his desires. Unable to bear the harassment the victim approached the local Disha police and filed a complaint.

A case was registered and is being investigated by the Disha police. It is stated that three years ago the accused was also booked by Anti Corruption Bureau in Jangareddygudam for taking a bribe.

