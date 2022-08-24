Eluru district police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials destroyed 61,235 liquor bottles worth around Rs 1. 29 crores on Tuesday. The liquor bottles were seized in connection with 1,482 cases registered in the last two years at 26 police stations in the district related to the illegal smuggling of liquor in Eluru. Police have also destroyed 8,270 litres of illicit liquor.

Under the supervision of District SP Rahul Dev Sharma, the police officials destroyed liquor bottles and buried illicit liquor in the ground. The bottles were crushed at Eluru Ashram Hospital near the Eluru Highway. SEB District in-charge Additional SP K. Chakraborty, SEB Superintendent Aruna Kumari, Eluru in-charge DSP Paideswara Rao, and inspectors, sub-inspectors, and district police personnel participated in the event.

Speaking to the media SP Rahul Dev Sharma said that liquor bottles worth Rs 1.29 Crore which was caught over a period of two years were destroyed. The SP said that the Police were paying special emphasis to ensuring that there is no smuggling of liquor or brewing of illicit-distilled liquor in various places in the districts. In good news of sorts, he said that the number of villages that were into the brewing of illicit liquor has seen a decline. He said that seven persons were booked under the Preventive Detention Act and warned that if people who were repeatedly caught in Illegal liquor smuggling cases would also be booked under the PD Act.

