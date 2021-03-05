Elderly Man Commits Suicide After Allegedly Killing His Wife At Khammam

An elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and later committed suicide at Rangam Banjar village of Tallada Mandal in the district on Wednesday as he was upset with his wife’s plan to visit their daughter in the US. Sankranti Subramanyeshwar Rao, 65, slit his 60-year-old wife Vijaya Lakshmi’s throat with a knife. After killing his wife, he committed suicide by consuming pesticide, the police said.

One of the couple’s daughter is settled in the US while the other lives at Ramagundam in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Lakshmi planned to go to the US to visit her daughter on March 15, and had an appointment scheduled for March 4 for visa processing at the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

The couple was said to have had fights on her going to the US as Rao was opposed to his wife’s decision to go to the US. The couple had heated arguments over the issue on Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday, Rao, in a fit of rage killed his wife. Shocked by what he had done, he consumed pesticide to end his life.

A milk boy, who found the elderly man convulsing on the floor in the house, alerted the locals and they rushed him to the Government Hospital at Kallur. He died on the way to the hospital. Tallada Inspector of Police (CI) Vasanth Kumar, Wyra ACP Satyanarayana and other officials visited the spot to inquire into the incident.

