ED Stops Jacqueline From Leaving Mumbai Airport

After wrapping up her shoot in Diu, the Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez reached Mumbai. Later, when she wanted to go to Dubai for a show, she was stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials.

She was informed that there was a Look Out Circular (LOC) against her, issued by the Enforcement Directorate. It is reported that the LOC was issued in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion and money laundering case. Jacqueline was later taken to Delhi for questioning.

The ED had recently filed a charge sheet against Sukesh and others with respect to the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. It was alleged that while Sukesh was in Tihar Jail, he had extorted money from a businessman's wife.

The Enforcement Directorate found some unearthed monetary transactions between Sukesh and Jacqueline. Besides this, it is alleged that she had also received some gifts from Sukesh. The ED called Nora Fatehi to join the probe along with Jacqueline.

The investigation is still on and there are chances that Fernandez is likely to be arrested in connection with the case, said an official. Because the agency did not want Fernandez to leave the country, they issued a LOC.