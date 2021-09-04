ED Ask Rakul to Explain Suspicious Bank Transactions

Indian Film actress Rakul Preet Singh was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for around seven hours in the 2017 drug case on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate initiated the investigation about money laundering based upon an FIR registered by the Telangana prohibition and excise department in 2017 under NDPS Act.

Sources claim that Rakul was asked to appear before the ED officers on September 6. She requested to postpone the date. Instead, the probe officials asked her to appear on Friday at 10.30 am. However, Rakul reached the office around 9 am with a file.

She submitted her financial transactions for various banks. Ed officials, after examining the statements, questioned her about suspicious bank transactions. Though her name was not surfaced during the drug scandal of 2017, Rakul Preet Singh was included in the ED list reportedly based on the statement from the kingpin of drug racket- Calvin Maskarenhas.

After Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur, Rakul is the third celebrity that was questioned by the Central Investigative Agency. ED’s first probe started in November 2020 relating to the case and their summons to Rakul has once again brought the focus on the case.