East Godavari Woman Complains Against Brother At Tahsildar Office, Dies Of Heart Attack

Allavaram: The tragic incident took place on Monday at the Allavaram Mandal tahsildar's office in East Godavari district. Cherku Vijayalakshmi (38), a woman from Komaragiripatnam village, went to the tahsildar’s office on Monday to lodge a complaint against her brother, she went along with her mother and collapsed with a heart attack and died on the spot.

According to the victims, Pasalapudi Sriramulu and Nagmani of Komaragiripatnam in Allavaram Mandal have three daughters and a son. When Sri Ramulu died three years ago, Nagmani alleged that her husband had died due to the negligence of her son.

She also lodged a complaint with the then police along with her youngest daughter Vijayalakshmi that her son had cheated her husband and unilaterally got their entire property written off in his name and that she was in danger of losing her life due to the son. The dispute between mother Nagmani and son Satish continues over the land of a house in Komagiripatnam village in Allavaram Mandal for about 15 acres of real estate.

Relatives say his son Satish, who runs a pharma business in Amalapuram, has recently amassed a real estate worth Crores of rupees in the town. Relatives allege that Satish has been mentally harassing his own mother and sister for property for some time now.

Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi's husband had a job in Bangalore and Nagmani also stays with her while she is working in Bangalore. On Saturday Vijayalakshmi's daughter, Chandana had a coming-of-age function for which Vijayalakshmi came to Draksharamam. On Monday, Vijayalakshmi came to Allavaram to meet her mother and along with her mother Vijayalakshmi came to the tahsildar’s office to lodge a complaint against her brother Satish. While sitting at the office for this procedure Vijayalakshmi suddenly collapsed on the floor. She was rushed to a nearby 30-bed hospital. The medical officer, who conducted the medical examination, confirmed that she was already dead on arrival.

Relatives rushed to the spot and took her to the Amalapuram KIMS Hospital. The efforts made by the doctors there were in vain. Vijayalakshmi is survived by a husband and a son, who is studying engineering, and an eight-year-old daughter. The son and daughter were moved to tears by the sudden death of their mother. The relatives were also shocked and moved to tears when they heard. Many relatives were moved to tears when they saw the dead body of Vijayalakshmi, the son who had evicted Nagmani from her home and now caused the death of his own sister.