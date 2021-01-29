In a tragic quirk of fate, an auto driver was killed in a road accident on Thursday, just after he helped in taking a pregnant woman to the hospital after she went into labour, in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

The victim Baburao (36), who hailed from Chinturu mandal was plying an auto for livelihood.

A pregnant woman from the village had gone into labour and her family members asked Baburao to take her to the hospital in his auto. Baburao, who agreed to help the pregnant woman, took them to the Chinturu Area Hospital. After she was admitted to the hospital, her family members asked him to stay there and wait.

After parking his auto on the main road, Baburao got down to make a phone call. He was hit by a speeding car, which was coming from Maredumilli.

The driver of the car fled from there without stopping. The bystanders immediately took Baburao who suffered grievous head injuries to Chintur Hospital for preliminary treatment. He was taken to Bhadrachalam Hospital in an ambulance for further treatment , but he succumbed midway to the hospital.

After receiving the information, the police registered a case and launched an investigation about the car details. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. Locals were shocked to know that the auto driver who had gone to help a woman was killed due to a tragic twist in fate.