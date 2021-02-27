Earthmover Runs Amok In Jubilee Hills, Two Injured

Hyderabad: Four vehicles, including two high-end cars, were damaged and two persons sustained minor injuries in a road accident when an earthmover ran amok at road number 36 in Jubilee Hills on Friday.

After the preliminary investigation, the police have said that the brake failure was the reason for the accident.

At around 3.50 pm, an earthmover traveling from Jubilee Hills Check Post to Madhapur went out of control near Chutney's restaurant U-turn on road number 36 of Jubilee Hills and rammed into three other cars and an auto-rickshaw that was on the road.

"The driver of the earthmover was not able to control the vehicle when he came near the U-turn due to brake failure. The heavy vehicle first hit an SUV taking a U-turn and then rammed into two cars and an auto-rickshaw waiting to take the U-turn," Jubilee Hills SI G Sekhar said.

Police said that the SUV belongs to a businessman named Rohit Reddy of Jubilee Hills. The driver and a friend of Reddy, who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident suffered minor injuries.

A high-end sedan, a car, and an auto-rickshaw were also damaged but the drivers and passengers of those vehicles escaped unhurt, the SI said. A case was registered under section 337 of the IPC against the accused.