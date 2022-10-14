Dwaraka Tirumala: Couple, Grandfather Caught Selling Baby Near Temple

ELURU: In a bizarre incident a couple who were separated ,were allegedly caught trying to sell their four-month-old baby for money and split it amongst themselves in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. What was even more horrific was that baby's paternal grandfather was also involved in the deal. The incident took place atop the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala in the district. The couple and grandfather got into an argument over the deal with another man and the devotes who witnessed the commotion realized what was happening had called the police.

As per reports in Sakshi, Kesineni Vasantha (20) from Kakinada was an orphan and worked in a bike showroom in Rajahmundry. She came in contact with P Raraju (25) who was working as a lab technician in Rajahmundry. They fell in love and got married. Subsequently, they started quarreling frequently and after just fifteen months of marriage, they decided to separate. Since neither of them wanted their four-month boy, they planned to sell the infant and make money and share the proceeds between themselves.

Raraju, Vasantha, and Raraju's father Prasad reached Dwaraka Tirumala 25 days ago, with the infant. They found a person in the vicinity of the temple who helped them find a person to buy the child. An aged man from Bhimavaram came forward to buy the child. Prasad demanded Rs 10 lakh from the old man who refused to pay any money and said that he would raise the child as his own.

Prasad refused to give the baby and a desperate Raraju asked for at least Rs 2 lakhs from the man. Upset over the bargaining Prasad started quarreling with his son, which led to a commotion near the temple. Devotees who were watching the incident realized what was happening and confronted them. As the crowds surged the old man escaped from there and police were called in. The Eluru town police took the baby, Raraju, Vasantha, and Prasad to the police station for further questioning.

