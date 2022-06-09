Dubbaka Man Killed In Saudi Arabia Road Accident

MEDAK: In a tragic incident Mogilla Madhu (35) from Rajakkapet village in Dubbaka mandal of Medak district in the State of Telangana died in a road accident that took place at Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning. One of his relatives who accompanied him was seriously injured and shifted to hospital and his condition was reportedly serious. He is survived by wife Lavanya and son Aswith (10)and daughter Vedasri (2) and his aged parents Balayya and Lakshmi.

According to Madhu who completed his B.Ed. left to Saudi Arabia in 2009 and was working a truck driver there since the 12 years. He would visit his family in the village every year. He had left for Saudi Arabia on June 2 after spending some time with family members.

The truck that Madhu was driving was hit by another truck, resulting in the incident.Madhu died on the spot and Mahesh, a relative of Mandepally from Sircilla who was working along with him, was also injured seriously. He was shifted to hospital for treatment. The news about his death was conveyed by his elder brother Narasimhulu who was also working in Saudi Arabia leaving the village of Rajakkapet in a pall of gloom as the villagers recollected that he had just left a week back from the village.

