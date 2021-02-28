Drunk Man Sets Himself On Fire At Warangal PS To Threaten Wife

In a shocking incident, a man sets himself on fire in an attempt to threaten his wife at the Mills Colony police station, Warangal and tried to commit suicide.

According to Inspector Kiran Kumar, M Harikrishna, a resident of Abbanikunta in the Karimabad area of Warangal city, had been asked to appear before the police as his wife Vanaja lodged a complaint with them alleging that he had been harassing her physically and mentally due to alcoholism.

However, Harikrishna, after consuming alcohol, came to the PS poured petrol on him and set it on fire. ‘Shocked by the sudden thing police staff have tried to rescue him by dousing the flames and also rushed him to the MGM hospital for treatment,” said the Inspector.

Meanwhile, doctors said that the chances of his survival were bleak as he suffered about 60 per cent burn injuries. The couple has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Inspector Kiran Kumar said that they had registered a case against Harikrishna for attempting to commit suicide.

