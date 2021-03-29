Drunk Man Kills Son of Pakodi Seller in East Godavari

In a tragic incident, a 10th Class boy was killed after he and his father along with their push cart were rammed by a vehicle at Veeravaram village at Kirlampudi mandal in East Godavari district on Sunday.

As per reports, a man named Yesu was running a chicken pakodi push cart in Veeravaram village and his son Siva who was studying in tenth grade was helping his father by doing small chores at the cart.

On Sunday night, a person named Kovvuri Veerababu, who was in an inebriated state created a ruckus. This led to a scuffle between Veerababu and Yesu. In a fit of rage, the man rammed his SUV into the push cart. Yesu and his son Shiva were seriously injured in the incident.

Even after that, Veerababu did not stop and attacked the wounded boy with an iron rod. Shiva, who was critically injured, was rushed to a hospital in Kakinada. However, the boy died while receiving treatment. Yesu also suffered injuries and was being treated.

Meanwhile, tensions were high at Veeravaram after they got to know about Shiva's death. Police were deployed in the village to curtail any violence that could arise after the boy's death. Veerababu was caught and taken into police custody and the local police are investigating into the matter.

