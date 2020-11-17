Drunk Husband Murders Wife, Burns Body, Files Missing Complaint in Vikarabad

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband. He dumped her body in the Ananthagiri forests of Vikarabad district after burning it.

According to police, the couple Prabhu and Santhoshi tied the knot in 2007 and had four children. Santhoshi would have constant bickerings with her husband who would turn up drunk every day. Last week, the duo got into a fight again and Prabhu allegedly thrashed Santhoshi to death and burned the body before dumping it in the forests of Anantagiri. Later, Prabhu went to the police and filed a complaint saying his wife Santhoshi was missing.

The incident took place on November 5 but came into the light on Sunday after Prabhu confessed to the act before the village councilor saying he had killed his wife Santoshi. The councilor immediately handed him over to the police.