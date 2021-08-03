Drunk And Drive: Student on Holiday Killed in Fatal Road Crash Near Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: In a ghastly accident on Sunday night which also happened to be friendship day, one girl was killed and another person is critical after their friends whom they were travelling with in a car were driving in a drunken state at Gachibowli in the city limits. As per details the other two, including the driver who was drunk, escaped with minor injuries.

According to police, the accident occurred when the car they were travelling in crashed into the boulders on the roadside while the four friends were returning home from a pub. The huge car overturned four times and the victim fell out of the rear seat after the rear right door opened.She hit the ground and died on the spot.

The victim D Ashritha (23), was pursuing MTech in Canada and returned to city for a vacation around 20 days, while her friend Tharuni is battling for life at a local hospital.

Their friends Abhishek, who was at the wheel and Sai Prakash received minor injuries and escaped as the air bags opened up and saved their lives. The four friends from the same college, and where Ashritha went to Canada for higher studies, Tharuni and Sai Prakash were working in the city. After consuming alcohol and having dinner, they left the pub in Kondapur around 11 pm. On the way home, Abhishek lost control and crashed the car.

According to Gachibowli police, Abhishek who was driving the vehicle in a drunken condition was booked under Section 304 II of the IPC — culpable homicide not amounting to murder and take into custody.

This apart ,Commissioner VC Sajjanar had issued orders banning the sale of liquor in wines, bars and pubs from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday under the purview of the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Despite the ban liquor was served to customers in defiance of the commissioner's orders. The pub in question here was SNORT at Kondapu which was licensed under the name Ruchi India Restaurant and Bar. Liquor is licensed under the name of P. Mamata. Gachibowli police have also arrested the owner and manager of SNORT pub and are investigating. Madhapur CI Ravindra Prasad said a case has been registered under the 188 Excise Act for violating government orders.

