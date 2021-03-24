DRI Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Rs. 11.63 Crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Based on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit (HZU) mounted surveillance on the Vijayawada- Hyderabad Highway and intercepted an ISUZU car (SUV) in the early hours on 23 March, at Panthangi Toll Plaza around 55 kms away from Hyderabad. The said SUV bearing Assam registration had travelled more than 2500 Kms, all the way from Guwahati towards Hyderabad crossing the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal.



On a detailed inspection, 25 Kgs of Foreign Marked, 1 KG gold bars of four different companies viz Heraeus, Suisse, Melter Assayer and Valcambi, were recovered from a specially made cavity inside the car. The gold was ingeniously concealed in the dashboard space by removing a life-saving airbag meant for the front seat passenger and the cavity was used for concealment of gold. The cavity was carefully sealed with the dashboard cover using fevistick to avoid any suspicion during road checks.



Preliminary investigation reveals that the smuggled foreign marked gold was handed over in Guwahati, Assam to be delivered in Hyderabad.



In total 25 Kgs of Gold worth 11.63 Crore and the ISUZU car valued at Rs. 25 lakhs used for concealing the said gold were seized under the Customs Act,1962. Three persons travelling in the car and involved in the smuggling of the gold were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.



Further investigation is in progress.