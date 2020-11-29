DRI Seizes Heroin Concealed in Buttons Sent From South Africa

MUMBAI: In a week-long operation carried out in Thane/Mumbai, 396 grams of heroin was seized. On Saturday, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested 3 people, two of them being Nigerians.

The parcels were shipped from South Africa by an international courier company. While the DRI officials were examining the consignments, they noticed something odd in the woman’s gowns. The buttons were bigger than it should be. Upon checking, they found drugs concealed inside those buttons.

In further investigation, the DRI officials interrogated the recipient of the consignment and also a Nigerian man who was the recipient of the contraband. It is being said that the contraband are about 2 crores worth.

Another Nigerian national was later arrested from Taloja on Friday in pretext of being a key member of a drug syndicate. These accused are now remanded in judicial custody.